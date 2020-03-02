KATY (Covering Katy News) - The Katy Area Districts Council, a committee of the Katy Area Economic Development Council, is hosting a special event for all residents and business owners that will look at the cost of water in the Katy area. The event is titled "Why Is My Water Bill So High?"
The purpose of this event is to better inform everyone about the role of the North Fort Bend Water Authority and West Harris County Regional Water Authority, and explain the fees that they charge.
"Because the Water Authority fees can be as much as half your water bill, it will benefit all in attendance to see why these fees are needed," said a statement distributed to the media.
Speakers include Matt Froehlich, North Fort Bend Water Authority; Eric Hanson, President of West Harris County Regional Water Authority; Larry Mueller, Cinco Ranch MUD 1; and former State Rep. Bill Callegari.
The meeting is March 5, 2020, from 6:30 - 8:30p.m., 18211 Katy Freeway, Houston, TX, 77094.
For additional questions contact Angie Thomason, 281-396-2208, info@katyedc.org.
