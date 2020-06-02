FORT BEND COUNTY (Covering Katy News) - A memorial fund has been established for the family of Fort Bend County Precinct 4 Constable Caleb Rule who died in the line of duty last week. The fund has been established at Brazos Valley Schools Credit Union.
Those wishing to donate should visit any BVSCU location and make their checks out to the Caleb Rule Memorial Fund.
Below is the contact information for BVSCU branches in Fort Bend County.
Rosenberg: 281-238-9336 / 281-342-8245
Missouri City: 281-499-6171
Katy: 281-391-2149 / 281-398-4813 / 281-579-6080
Sugar Land: 281-980-1850
Email: info@bvscu.org
Website: bvscu.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.