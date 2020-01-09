RICHMOND (Covering Katy News) - Two men have been charged with felony theft of a John Deere tractor valued at approximately $100,000.
On January 3, 2020, around 7:30 a.m., Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a farm located near the intersection of FM 762 and FM 1994, in the Richmond area of Fort Bend County, to investigate a report of a tractor theft. Sheriff’s detectives conducted an investigation which led to the recovery of the stolen tractor.
On January 7, detectives, working in conjunction with the Houston Police Department, arrested two suspects in the process of trying to sell the stolen tractor in the 4200 block of Tidwell Road, in Houston.
The suspects are identified as Derrick Devon Daniels, 40, of Missouri City, and Frederick Joseph Guy, 35, of Houston. Both have been charged with third degree felony theft. Additionally, Guy was also charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm. They were taken to the Harris County Jail with bonds totaling $20,000 and $30,000.
“I am proud of our detectives and Houston officers for their diligent work,” said Sheriff Troy Nehls. “But the work is not over yet. We believe these individuals are responsible for other thefts in the area.”
Anyone who may have purchased equipment from either of these suspects is asked to contact Sergeant Scott Heinemeyer at 281-341-4657.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.