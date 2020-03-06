HOUSTON (Covering Katy News) - The Metropolitan Transit Authority, or METRO, is stepping up its public service efforts to help safeguard against the spread of the new coronavirus also known as COVID-19. While METRO has not been instructed to take any specific protective action, the Authority is doing the following.
- Putting an even greater emphasis on disinfecting surfaces frequently touched by the public during our daily bus and rail cleaning
- Displaying posters along the system reminding riders of public health officials' recommendations to stop the spread of germs
- Communicating safety messages on service alerts
- Remaining in close and continuous communication with local public health and emergency management officials to monitor developments
"These additional measures are being put in place because METRO understands the importance public transit plays in this region and wants everyone to be reassured it will continue to evaluate the threat of this virus and respond appropriately," said a statement from METRO. "Protecting the health and safety of patrons, employees and the community is METRO's number one priority."
"While METRO uses an antibacterial disinfectant to clean vehicles and facilities, self care is still the best protection. It is important that the public relies on credible sources for information and follow the guidance of health officials who encourage proper hygiene, frequent hand washing and staying home if you're sick."
