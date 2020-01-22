CITY OF KATY (Covering Katy News) - Jared Vault Jewelry Outlet inside Katy Mills Mall was robbed at 12:52 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. The Katy Police have video of the suspects and their vehicle.
Store employees told officers that two males, 16 to 25 years old, entered the store and used a hammer to smash the top glass of one of the display cases. They stole thousands of dollars worth of watches. The heist lasted less than a minute.
They exited the mall and were picked up by an awaiting older model SUV. A search for the vehicle was conducted but officers were unable to find it.
"The vehicle appeared to be a dark Ford sport utility vehicle, with a faded, discolored hood and a roof that appeared to be rusted," said a statement from the Katy Police Department. "Investigators are working to identify the suspects involved. We are asking the public to contact Katy Police Department with any information about the suspects or the suspect's vehicle.
Katy Police Investigators can be reached at 281-391-4848.
See photos above.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.