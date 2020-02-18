FORT BEND COUNTY (Covering Katy News) - Fort Bend County Judge KP George and Commissioners’ Court have appointed Dr. Jacquelyn Johnson Minter to serve as Director of the county's Health & Human Services Department.
Dr. Minter has served with the Fort Bend County Health and Human Services Department since June 2017 starting as a preventive medicine physician in the Tuberculosis program.
Prior to her service with Fort Bend County, Dr. Minter served in the Harris County Public Health Department, the Texas Department of Health, the Texas Medical Foundation, and at the NASA/Marshall Space Flight Center.
Dr. Minter earned a Doctor of Medicine degree from the University of Alabama and a Master of Public Health degree from the University Of Texas - School Of Public Health.
“I am proud to appoint Dr. Minter as Fort Bend County’s Director of the Health and Human Services," said County Judge K.P. George. "Dr. Minter is uniquely qualified to offer strategic, data-driven guidance and leadership for our county residents. Her experience, passion, and vision will be instrumental in driving Fort Bend County to a healthier future.” George added.
As Director of HHS, Dr. Minter will provide executive leadership, management, and support for the County’s Health and Human Services Departments and Divisions.
Additional information about the Fort Bend County Health and Human Services Department can be found at https://www.fbchhs.org/
