CYPRESS (Covering Katy News) - A bartender at the World of Beer in Cypress has been charged with over serving a co-worker who then allegedly drove drunk and caused a crash that killed a woman and injured two others on Barker Cypress Road. The crash happened Jan. 26, 2020.
“The death and terrible injuries inflicted on these good Samaritans could have been avoided,” Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said. “Drunk driving deaths are completely preventable.”
Bartender Miguel Rizo, 25, was arrested Sunday. He's accused of over serving alcohol to co-worker Zachary Castro, 26, who got into his car and was involved in a fatal accident.
Detectives say surveillance video shows Castro was visibly intoxicated at the Cypress area World of Beer location. Castro was also a bartender there, but was not working at the time.
"Castro can be seen walking into a waiter at the craft beer bar and restaurant, then lifting his glass to toast the waiter," said a statement from the Harris County District Attorney's Office.
He was described as "staggering and stumbling around the bar."
The DA's office says as he left the Cypress World of Beer at about 1:30 a.m. he had trouble using the push bar to open the door.
Castro lost control of his Toyota Tundra and crashed into a group of good Samaritans who were checking on a vehicle that had driven off the road. Mayra Ospina, 23, died from her injuries following the accident. Two others were injured, one seriously.
Castro was charged with one count of intoxication manslaughter and two charges of intoxication assault.
Rizo was charged with providing alcohol to an intoxicated person and permitting an intoxicated person to remain on the premises. Both charges are misdemeanors punishable by up to a year in jail. Rizo was charged after an investigation by the District Attorney’s Vehicular Crimes Division in conjunction with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission.
“This should be a message to everyone who accepts the huge responsibility of serving alcohol to others,” said Sean Teare, chief of the division. “Follow your training. If you don’t serve responsibly and legally, the consequences will be much greater than simply losing a tip.”
