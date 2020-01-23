KATY (Covering Katy News) - More than one-thousand acres along Clay and Pitts Roads in Harris and Waller counties will be developed into a master planned community with about 3,000 homes.
Developer Land Tejas purchased the property late last year and plans to deliver the first homesites in 2021. The development is north of I-10 and west of the Grand Parkway and within the Katy Independent School district.
“We envision this as a premier community mirroring the successful home offerings, amenities and forward-thinking features that are trademarks of a Land Tejas community,” Land Tejas COO James Henrie said in a press release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.