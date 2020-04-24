KATY (Covering Katy News) - Expect to see more stores reopening and offering curbside pick up starting today, April 24. Their reopening is part of Gov. Greg Abbott's plan to restart the economy after many retail stores had been forced to close for several weeks due to stay-at-home orders and the closing of nonessential businesses.
Stores considered nonessential will only be allowed to offer curbside pickup. Customers will not be allowed to enter the business. Stores that are considered essential businesses are still allowing people to enter their buildings but some have their own rules regarding how that will happen. Costco in Katy has been turning away customers who don't have a mask or some type of covering for the nose and mouth.
Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo has ordered people to wear a mask that covers the nose and mouth. She's also allowing police officers in Harris County to fine people $1,000 if they don't comply. Fort Bend's County Judge has not ordered people to wear masks, but KP George is strongly recommending the practice.
