AUSTIN - Texas health officials are expected later Thursday to release the latest numbers of Texans who have tested positive for the coronavirus. As of Wednesday, 27,054 Texans have contracted the virus, and 732 people have died. See maps of the latest case numbers for each county and case rates per 1,000 residents.
This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune at https://www.texastribune.org/2020/04/30/coronavirus-updates-texas/.
