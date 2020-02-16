RICHMOND (Covering Katy News) – Behind the Badge Charities held its ninth annual Boots & Badges Gala on Satruday, Feb, 8, 2020, and raised more than $170,000 for future charitable work. Behind the Badge Charities awards college scholarships to the children of first responders working in Fort Bend County and emergency financial assistance to Fort Bend County’s first responders.
This year’s gala was sponsored by, and held at, Safari Texas Ranch in Richmond. During the gala, the charity raffled a brand new Ford F-150, sponsored by Legacy Ford, to winners Ricky and Jamie Holdsworth, two longtime supporters who were sitting in the audience when their names were called.
Thirty scholarship recipients were honored at this year’s Boots & Badges Gala, including many who were in attendance with their first responder parents. Also in attendance were 800 supporters and friends from local businesses, political offices, dozens of candidates for various offices, and first responders.
As a nonprofit volunteer lead public charity, Behind the Badge Charities relies on donations from supporters in the community who believe in the charity’s mission to assist first responders and offer scholarships to their children.
Annually, Behind the Badge Charities provides up to 30 college scholarships valued at $2,000 each to deserving young men and women.
Scholarship applications are currently available and must be submitted by March 31, 2020. Eligible applicants can apply at www.behindthebadgecharities.org/scholarships
Fort Bend County first responders needing emergency financial assistance can apply at www.behindthebadgecharities.org/first-responder-assistance
About Behind the Badge Charities
Founded on January 5, 2011, Behind the Badge Charities is a recognized 501(c)(3) public charity whose Board of Directors volunteer to serve more than 2,500 First Responders in Fort Bend County, Texas. The mission of Behind the Badge Charities is to provide support and assistance to all First Responders working in Fort Bend County through emergency assistance grants and college scholarships for their children. Behind the Badge Charities has provided over $500,000 in assistance and scholarships since 2011.
