KATY (Covering Katy News)—A highly-touted Morton Ranch High School football player will be trading his Mavericks purple for Tulane University green this fall.
Brandon Brown is a defensive tackle who stands 6-2 and weighs 310 pounds. And while the Mavericks finished 2019 with a 5-5 record, just missing the playoffs, coach Ron Counter said Brown had a great career at Morton Ranch.
“He’s big, but he can run,” Brown said. “He makes plays like a linebacker, moving from sideline to sideline.”
Brown had 87 total tackles, 51 of them solo, as a senior. He averaged more than eight tackles per game, and had seven sacks, three forced fumbles, and four hurries. As a junior, he had 52 tackles, 39 of them solo, along with nine sacks, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery.
People recognized Brown’s skills and contributions. Brown made unanimous First Team All-District as a defensive tackle and was the District 19-6A Defensive Player of the Year. He earned Associated Press First Team All-State honors and was also named Defensive Player of the Year.
“We thought he was a little underrated,” Counter said. “He had 25 offers, but didn’t have any Power 5 offers. They all said they loved him but nobody offered. It’s kind of like follow the leader. If one Power 5 school offers, then others will offer.”
A Power 5 school, as it is called in college football, refers to schools in the Atlantic Coast Conference, Big 10 Conference, Big XII Conference, Pac-12 Conference, or the Southeastern Conference.
Tulane plays in the American Athletic Conference. The University of Houston is also a member of that conference, so Brown’s Katy-area family and friends can watch him play in Houston when the Green Wave and the Cougars compete.
“Tulane’s getting one heck of a football player,” Counter said. “We’re really using his example to tell our younger players, keep working hard and good things will happen.”
Brown said he knew of Tulane but became more familiar with it during the recruiting process. He said he spoke with coaches every day, as they wanted to stay in touch. He said he felt he could come in and contribute to the program right away.
Brown said he hopes to major in business or communications, but wanted to wait until he got to campus before making a final decision there.
Brown is coming into a good situation at Tulane. The Green Wave, under coach Willie Fritz, defeated Southern Miss in the 2020 Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl. The win marked the first time in program history that the Green Wave have won back-to-back bowl games. Counter said he and Fritz have known each other for decades.
“He’s with a good coach and a good situation there at Tulane,” Counter said, adding that he thinks Brown has a “good chance” to play professional football in the future.
It’s also a good situation for Brown personally. Counter said Brown has “about 100” relatives living in the New Orleans area who can watch him play for the Green Wave. Brown said an aunt of his attended and graduated from Tulane. His father, William Brown Sr., owns a lawn-mowing business in Louisiana. His mother, Dion, is a local hairstylist.
Brown will be the first in his family to play college football. He played with his older brother, DeMarco, at Morton Ranch, and later played with his younger brother, William. DeMarco played linebacker. William plays safety.
“He’s just a great young man, and he had a phenomenal season,” Counter said. “We’re definitely going to miss him. He’s going to be hard to replace.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.