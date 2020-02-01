KATY, HARRIS COUNTY (Covering Katy News) - Intoxication manslaughter charges have been filed against the driver of a vehicle who struck three people who were stopped to help a stranded motorist on Barker Cypress Road. The crash happened on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020 at about 12:40 a.m.
Zachary Castro, 26, of Katy Gap Road, Katy, is accused of being intoxicated when he struck Mayra Ospina, Cameron Neff, and Luis Ramirez. All three were transported to the hospital. Ospina and Ramirez had "serious bodily injuries," according to a report from the Harris County Sheriff's Office. "Neff stated that he was grazed by the defendant's vehicle," according to the sheriff's office report.
A responding Cy-Fair Firefighter told investigators that Castro appeared disoriented and smelled of alcohol, according to a court document.
Castro was given a field sobriety test and showed numerous signs of impairment according to the court document. Castro refused a blood test. A search warrant was obtained to take his blood. The results of that test were not available.
Ospina died from her injuries early Wednesday morning and charges against Castro were upgraded from intoxication assault to intoxication manslaughter. Castro also faces two additional charges of intoxication assault for striking Neff and Ramirez.
The crash happened in the 5100 block of Barker Cypress Road which is near Keith Harrow Boulevard.
Ospina, Neff and Ramirez stopped to assist the driver of a disabled car that was stuck in a ditch along Barker Cypress Road. It was later determined that the vehicle was abandoned. The driver was not with the disabled car.
Three vehicles stopped. All three were struck, according to Harris County Sheriff's Sgt. Dashana Cheek-McNeal, who was at the scene of the crash.
"They had their hazard lights on," Cheek-McNeal said.
Castro is free on $60,000 bond with numerous restrictions on his ability to travel and operate a motor vehicle. His next court appearance is set for April 1, 2020.
"This case remains open and under investigation by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Vehicular Crimes Division," the report said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.