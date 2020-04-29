GRIMES COUNTY (Covering Katy News) - Three men are charged with capital murder and one man with tampering with evidence following the discovery of the remains of a Katy area man in Grimes County.
On April 28, 2019, 21 year-old Zulyr Kaleem, was reported as missing to the Harris County Sheriff's Office by his family. The family reported Kaleem was last seen on April 26, 2019 after leaving a fitness center in the 9900 block of Fry Road in Cypress at about 7:45 p.m.
The Harris County Sheriff's Office Missing Persons Unit conducted the initial investigation and developed information which led investigators to believe Kaleem was murdered.
In August of 2019 the case was re-assigned to the HCSO Homicide Unit. During the course of an extensive investigation, investigators developed leads and evidence which suggested Kaleem was killed during the course of a drug deal and his body was disposed of at an unknown location.
On April 25, 2020, Jose Varela, 21, and Austin Walker, 21, were arrested and charged with capital murder.
"Both men provided statements admitting their involvement in the murder of Zulyr Kaleem," said a statement from the Harris County Sheriff's Office.
On April 28, 2020, Eric Aguilar, 22, was charged with capital murder in connection with the death of Kaleem. On that same day, Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide Investigators, Texas Rangers, and deputies with the Grimes County Sheriff's Office were led to a residence located in the 8200 block of Loblolly in Grimes County, Texas.
Homicide Investigators met with Gannon Gotlieb, 23, who admitted to burying the body of Zulyr Kaleem on the property of his residence. Buried human remains were recovered on the property.
Gannon Gotlieb was charged with tampering with evidence and booked into the Grimes County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.