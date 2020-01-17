NORTHWEST HARRIS COUNTY (Covering Katy News) - Harris County Precinct 5 deputy constables are looking for a person of interest in a credit card theft case. The crime happened at a fitness center in the 9900 block of North Fry Road on Dec. 26, 2019.
The victim discovered several unauthorized transactions on multiple credit cards that week. One of the credit cards was used to sign up for a new gym membership as well.
If you recognize this man or have any information that may help identify him, Constable Heap asks you to contact Corporal Kelvin Hanks (Kelvin.Hanks@cn5.hctx.net) or submit a tip online at https://constablepct5.com/index.php/online-crime-tips/
