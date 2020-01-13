RICHMOND, FORT BEND COUNTY (Covering Katy News) - A person of interest in a Houston murder case is in custody following an overnight standoff in unincorporated Richmond, Fort Bend County. The incident played out over several hours at a home on Summer Farm Trail in a neighborhood off Harlem Road near Beechnut Road.
The suspect was wanted in connection with a murder that happened on Cook Road in Houston a few days ago.
Fort Bend County Sheriff's deputies began an undercover surveillance of the house around 8 p.m. Sunday night. The man was dropped off at his home at about 11 p.m. but went directly into his house before deputies could capture him.
"They called on the P.A. (public address speaker) to get all of the residents to come out of the house. All but the suspect complied," said Houston Police Department SWAT commander Larry Bainbridge. "The suspect remained in a bedroom and refused to exit," he said.
Law enforcement continued attempts to coax the suspect out of the house. That lasted for about 90 minutes before they called the Houston Police SWAT team.
"When the suspect looked out and saw the armored vehicle and all the people he decided it was time to give up," Bainbridge said.
The unidentified man was arrested and taken to the Houston Police Department for questioning by homicide detectives.
The investigation is ongoing.
See photos above. See map below.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.