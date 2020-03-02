SUGAR LAND (Covering Katy News) - MyComputerCareer, a technical IT training school, has opened its eighth campus in Sugar Land and it's being managed by Katy resident Richard Barroso.
Barroso says he is "ecstatic" to lead this new campus. He has been with MyComputerCareer since 2016. The newest campus is located at 14141 Southwest Freeway.
"Education is paramount for Richard Barroso. In 2002, he relocated his family to Katy, TX specifically for the educational opportunities available to his autistic son, Jake," said a statement from the company. "In 2016, he left behind the sales world to start working at a local technical training school for those in the greater Houston area. Since then, he’s helped hundreds of Houston students get IT and cybersecurity degrees."
MyComputerCareer is an accredited online and in-campus technical college that provides hands-on Information Technology training, certifications and job placement in as little as seven months.
Barroso currently has 11 employees with plans to hire more.
A campus in Houston has been open since 2011 and has thousands of graduates to date.
"This additional campus is due to student demand for IT education and certifications in the greater Houston area, and fits within the strategic growth of MyComputerCareer overall," said a company statement.
There are eight campuses across the country. All locations accept students with no former experience or training in IT.
