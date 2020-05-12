WEST HARRIS COUNTY (Covering Katy News) - Harris County Precinct 5 Constable Ted Heap opened National Police Week with a ceremony Monday morning at the command station along I-10 in the Katy area. Heap remembered all officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.
"We salute those deputies who are still on the front lines, navigating challenging circumstances at times, to make sure your homes, neighborhoods and businesses are still safe," Heap's office later said in a social media post.
In 1962, President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation which designated May 15th as Peace Officers Memorial Day and the week in which that date falls as Police Week.
Below is a video produced by Precinct 5 commemorating National Police Week.
