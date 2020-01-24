KATY (Covering Katy News) - The National Charity League Katy Chapter has recognized members of the class of 2020 for their service and contributions to the community.
The mission of NCL is to foster mother-daughter relationships in a philanthropic organization committed to community service, leadership development and cultural experiences.
The class has contributed more than 6,773 volunteer hours to local philanthropies - including American Cancer Society, The ARC of Katy, The Ballard House, Brookwood Community, Citizens of Animal Protection, and Texas Children’s Hospital to name a few.
The chapter believes that the experience of giving back to others helps to strengthen the mother-daughter relationship and sets the stage for a successful future.
Katy Chapter of NCL is the oldest chapter in Katy TX, formed in 1984.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.