CINCO RANCH (Covering Katy News) A new 4,000-square-foot art museum is coming to LaCenterra, and soon there will be a fundraiser to generate funding for the facility that will be used for art exhibitions, educational programs and cultural art events.
Art Museum TX is scheduled to open March 8 with an exhibition called FotoFest. A grand opening celebration is planned for April 26.
“We are thrilled to welcome Art Museum TX to LaCenterra," said Diana Elkins, Marketing Director at LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch. "The cultural and educational experiences they will provide are the perfect complement to the variety of existing shopping, entertainment and dining options the center has to offer.”
The museum is being underwritten by Fort Bend County Commissioner Andy Meyers' nonprofit Fort Bend Bend Charities, as well as Gallery Furniture, the McIngvale Family, Emagispace, Hasta Catering and LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch.
The new museum is planning their first fundraising gala on Tuesday, Feb. 25 at Gallery Furniture, 7227 W Grand Pkwy. S., Richmond.
Art is the Sauce: The Un-Gala promises unique art, music, dinner and an auction during the fundraiser. The goal is to raise $50,000 for the interior build-out of the new museum.
"I have long believed that the arts play a vital role in thriving communities," said Commissioner Meyers. "Our diverse and rapidly growing area needs an art museum, and the community should support having a permanent art space close to home. I commend LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch on collaborating with Art Museum TX and join them by underwriting the museum's first fundraiser."
"Arts and culture are a key part of what brings people together and makes a lonely city into a tight-knit community," said Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale. "Gallery Furniture is proud to partner with Art Museum TX, and we are so excited for their opening of the greatest art museum in Fort Bend County to make a place for us to come together and learn, grow and socialize. Congratulations to Art Museum TX, and I look forward to seeing you at a future opening there!"
In 2013, Houston curator Ana Villaronga-Roman opened the Katy Contemporary Art Museum in the heart of downtown Katy. KCAM became the first art museum in Fort Bend County. Ana renovated an old building on Avenue B to reflect a new and contemporary vision for Katy as a cultural hub — a landing place for artists and patron supporters residing west of Houston. Her exhibitions were exciting and trendy. Ana uniquely branded KCAM as “Made in Katy” and "It's a Katy thing!" in an attempt to energize the city’s entire historic district.
KCAM gave the city a solid cultural connection and a base that attracted creative people and tourists, as well as young Katy families that had never visited an art museum before. Education and cultural development became the forefront of KCAM’s exhibitions and outreach programs.
Following the 2017 closure of the museum in historic Katy, Ana opened CAM Fort Bend with offices located in the Rosenberg Arts District. CAM Fort Bend introduced pop-up art shows throughout the county. As a community art museum, CAM Fort Bend bridged new art partnerships with Latino Art Now!, Harvest Green, Fort Bend Libraries and the Fort Bend Art Center.
Now it’s 2020, and the community is once again looking forward to the opening of Ana’s newest museum located in LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch, Art Museum TX!
Buy your tickets online now! https://artmuseumtx.org/art-is-the-sauce-the-ungala
Visit artmuseumtx.org for more museum details and upcoming events.
For gala sponsorship opportunities, contact Ana at director@artmuseumtx.org.
