Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison increased charges Wednesday against the former Minneapolis police officer who knelt on George Floyd’s neck before he died and also charged the other three officers who were present during the incident, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Ellison is expected to discuss the new second-degree murder charge against former officer Derek Chauvin on Wednesday afternoon during an update on the state's investigation into Floyd's death, according to the Star Tribune. Chauvin has been fired from the Minneapolis force and was already charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.
The other three former officers involved — Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane — were each charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder while committing a felony, and with aiding and abetting second-degree murder manslaughter with culpable negligence, the Star Tribune reports. Those officers were already fired but were not initially charged, CNN reports.
Floyd died after Chauvin kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes, long past the point when he lost consciousness. Floyd was handcuffed and in police custody when Chauvin put him into the chokehold.
This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune at https://www.texastribune.org/2020/06/03/texas-updates-george-floyd/.
