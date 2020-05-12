Houston (Covering Katy News) - Harris County Public Health released the locations of its latest mobile COVID-19 testing sites on Tuesday afternoon. Mobile locations for this week are open each day through Saturday, May 16, 2020, at the following locations:
Bear Creek Park, 535 War Memorial Dr., Houston, TX 77084 (Nearest to the Katy area.)
Alexander Deussen Park, 12303 Sonnier St., Houston, TX 77044
North East Harris County Community Center, 10918 Bentley St., Houston, TX 77093
Lone Star College – Creekside, 8747 3W New Harmony Trail, Tomball, TX 77375
You can register online, take the self-assessment and choose one of the six locations. At that time you should ask for the operating hours of the site you select for testing. Visit https://www.readyharris.org, www.hcphtx.org or call 832-927-7575. If you want to get tested the next day, call or register online after 6:30 p.m. You must take the self-assessment before you will be given an authorization code for a testing site.
The two fixed testing locations are still operating in Baytown and at Legacy Stadium in the City of Katy.
"Don’t risk infecting your family and friends with this very contagious respiratory virus that is sometimes fatal," said a statement from Harris County Public Health. "With many businesses reopening, Harris County Public Health wants residents to get tested so health officials will know if cases start increasing quickly in our community."
Testing is free, easy to sign up for and quick, thanks to six drive-through sites. Two test sites are stationary and four are mobile and change locations each week within Harris County. People do not have to be Harris County residents to be tested at a Harris County site.
To help prevent COVID-19 from surging in our community, HCPH urges Harris County residents to continue: social distancing, wearing masks in public, washing their hands often, disinfecting frequently touched surfaces, covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue and staying home if they are sick.
"Many retail businesses are changing their processes and spaces to maintain social distancing for their customers. This protects their staffs, their customers, family and friends. Some people who have COVID-19 have minor symptoms, if any, but can still infect others who may get extremely ill or potentially die," said the statement from Harris County Public Health.
Visit www.hcphtx.org for the latest COVID-19 updates, resources and recommendations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.