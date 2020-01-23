RICHMOND, FORT BEND COUNTY (Covering Katy News) - The Fort Bend County Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of a house fire on Shadowbrook Glen Trail, near Beechnut Road. No one was living in the house at the time. It is new construction and was nearing completion.
"Workers reported they were testing the furnace when they smelled something burning and found heavy smoke in the attic," said a statement from the Community Volunteer Fire Department.
Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire and contained the damage to the attic.
"The Fort Bend County Fire Marshal's Office is investigating and is currently classifying the fire as an accidental. No injuries occurred as a result of the incident," said a statement from the Community VFD.
