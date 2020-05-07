HOUSTON (Covering Katy News) - The Lone Star Flight Museum and its supporting partners will fly nearly 30 rare and historic warbirds over the Houston area on Sunday, May 10, 2020. The flight was originally supposed to happen on Friday, but it has been moved to Sunday due to the weather forecast. The flight path has not changed but the departure time has changed. The new schedule is below.
The event is in honor of those who served and sacrificed during World War II, and to commemorate the 75th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day. The aviation event is called the Fight to the Finish Flyover.
The flyover will take off at 1:45 p.m. from Ellington Airport and fly a 120-mile flight plan over the skies of the Greater Houston area. The flight will land back at Ellington Airport at approximately 3:15 p.m.
Flight Locations
1. San Jacinto Monument | 2:00 p.m.
2. University of Houston main campus | 2:05-2:10
3. Downtown | 2:07-2:13
4. Memorial Park | 2:09-2:15
5. Acres Homes | 2:10-2:15
6. National Cemetery | 2:12-2:20
7. Cypress | 2:16-2:25
8. Cinco Ranch | 2:25-2:35
9. Mission Bend | 2:30-2:40
10. Energy Corridor | 2:33-2:45
11. Uptown/West U | 2:35-2:45
12. Bellaire | 2:40-2:50
13. Missouri City | 2:45-2:55
14. Brookside Village | 2:45-3:00
15. Pearland | 2:50-3:00
16. Friendswood | 2:55-3:05
17. Dickinson | 2:55-3:10
18. Kemah | 2:55-3:10
Flyover partners include the Commemorative Air Force Houston, Gulf Coast and Highland Lakes Wings; Wings Over Houston Airshow; Signature Flight Support; HoustonFirst; IHeart Media-Houston and many individual warbird plane owners, pilots and volunteers. All partners volunteered their time and resources to make this event possible.
“The Fight to the Finish Flyover is an invitation for Houstonians to join in acknowledging the 75th anniversary of VE Day – Victory in Europe, said Museum President and CEO Douglas H. Owens, Lt. General (retired).
"While we navigate this difficult time in our community, we encourage everyone to step outside and enjoy a moment of patriotic distraction and marvel at the rare warbirds flying overhead, all from the safety of their own front yards. This amazing flyover is a unique opportunity for everyone to view, all they have to do is look up!”
See the map below.
SOCIAL DISTANCING
The Fight to the Finish Flyover is following all social distancing orders and guidelines. Houstonians will not be required to travel to a “viewing area” to see the planes. The flight path has been coordinated with Air Traffic Control and is designed to allow spectators to see the aircraft from the safety of their homes. The planes will not be viewable from the public areas of Ellington Airport, and the Lone Star Flight Museum is currently closed to the public due to current health guidelines.
