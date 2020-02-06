KATY (Covering Fort Bend News) - Nine current and former mayors from Fort Bend County cities are endorsing Andy Meyers re-election campaign for Fort Bend County Precinct 3 Commissioner.
Current mayors Ramona Neal of the City of Weston Lakes, William Benton of the City of Rosenberg, and Charles Jessup, IV of the City of Meadows Place are endorsing Meyers.
Additionally, Commissioner Meyers has received the endorsement of former mayors James Thompson of the City of Sugar Land, Don Elder, Jr. of the City of Katy, Mary Rose Zdunkewicz of the City of Weston Lakes, Tommy Kuykendall of the City of Fulshear, Lou Boudreaux of the City of Simonton, and Daniel McJunkin of the City of Simonton.
“I am honored to have the support of all of these mayors, who have provided and continue to provide, strong and visionary leadership for their communities and for all of Fort Bend County,” Meyers said.
These nine mayors join a diverse and regional network of civic leaders and citizens supporting Meyers, who is seeking re-election in the March 3rd Republican Primary.
“I am grateful for the tremendous partnership Commissioner Meyers has with his city leaders in Precinct 3, said Mayor Ramona Neal. "He has been active for many years in providing solutions to the challenges of fast growth in the county. He has been a champion for cities like Weston Lakes in the State Legislature, and he has worked consistently to lower the tax burden on our residents. I fully endorse Andy Meyers for re-election so that we can continue our path to success over the next four years.”
“The success story of Fort Bend County has a chapter devoted to Andy Meyers’ leadership, said Mayor Charles Jessup. "For many years, it has been Andy at the forefront of expanding our economic base through fiscally responsible leadership. He has helped Fort Bend become a destination for hundreds of thousands of families and jobs. He has my full support in the March Republican Primary.”
“Andy Meyers has been both a regional leader in infrastructure and a conservative champion for the taxpayers, said Mayor William Benton. "It’s rare to find that gift in an elected leader, but that unique talent is why he keeps getting re-elected. Andy’s vision and his relationships with other key influencers have brought success and responsible growth to our community. We need to keep him working for us as our County Commissioner.”
“The communities we live in are successful and thriving places because of the leadership of so many talented and dedicated men and women like these,” Meyers said. “As these nine major endorsements show, my base of support is strong and the future of Precinct 3 and Fort Bend County is bright. I’m grateful for these mayors and for their support. We have a great regional coalition of leadership working hard for the community.”
