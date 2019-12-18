SIMONTON (Covering Katy News) - The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office has concluded a search for a body that started Tuesday night and continued on Wednesday morning in Simonton. No body was located.
"We have had multiple calls advising that teens in bathing suits were seen on the bridge last night," said a statement from the Sheriff's Office. "If someone did jump, they survived and left the area."
Investigators feel confident that anyone who may have jumped from the bridge made it safely out of the water.
"Due to the driftwood, a body would have been caught," the Sheriff's Office statement said. "Jumping off this bridge is extremely dangerous. Looks can be deceiving and this bridge is higher than it appears."
The incident happened at about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday night. Deputies and the Sheriff's Office helicopter searched the area with a heat detection device, and a spotlight. On Wednesday morning an airboat was used in the search.
