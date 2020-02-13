WEST HARRIS COUNTY (Covering Katy News) - Homicide investigators need the public's assistance in identifying the person or persons responsible for the murder of a 21-year-old Katy man.
On Monday, July 22, 2019, at 11:30 p.m., the body of Geramiah Anthony De Silva was found lying in the roadway of the 5900 block of N. Fry Road at Plantation Grove Trail in west Harris County.
De Silva was found unresponsive with a single gunshot wound to the head. He was transported to a local hospital by Life Flight, where he was later pronounced deceased.
Anyone with information on this murder is urged to call the HCSO Homicide unit at 713-274-9100.
Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.
All tipsters remain anonymous.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.