FORT BEND COUNTY (Covering Katy News) - Heavy overnight winds and rain knocked out power to thousands of homes and businesses overnight in the Houston area. There were only scattered outages in the Katy, Fulshear, and Brookshire areas but southern Fort Bend county was hit much harder.
Overall, 99.61% of the system's service area had power as of 6:21 a.m. but there was still a large pocket of homes that did not have power in south Fort Bend County.
See the maps below. The first map shows the area of Fort Bend County that was still without power at 6:21 Saturday morning. The second map shows where power was out in the greater Houston area.
Click here for an interactive and constantly updated map of the outages.
