WASHINGTON (Covering Katy News) - Congressman Pete Olson called for peaceful protests in reaction to the police custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25, 2020. Olson represents much of the Katy area and Fort Bend County in the Texas 22nd Congressional District.
“The actions of the police officers responsible for the death of George Floyd were reprehensible," Olson said. "The anger and frustration that has been building in the wake of senseless actions by rogue police officers is valid. Taking to the streets in protest of these actions is a fundamental part of the American ethos. Protest, make your voices heard, be seen, but please be peaceful.
Floyd is originally from Houston. He attended Jack Yates High School in the city's third ward.
“We must stand for justice for #GeorgeFloyd, but violence and looting against innocent people, store owners, members of the press and the police officers risking their safety on behalf of our right to protest, diminishes the power of these protests," Olson wrote in a statement released to the media. "America must take a hard look at the wrong actions that have led to this moment and collectively work to fix this problem. But we cannot achieve the positive change needed with senseless violence.”
Floyd's body will be returned to Houston for burial.
“This is the same city where George Floyd grew up and his body will be returning to this city,” Houston Mayor Sylvester said. “The focus needs to be on supporting and uplifting his family.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.