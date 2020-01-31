WASHINGTON (Covering Katy News) - Victims’ Rights Caucus Republican Co-Chairs Reps. Pete Olson (R-TX) and Debbie Lesko (R-AZ) praised President Donald Trump’s new executive order to combat human trafficking and the exploitation of children on the Internet.
“We applaud President Trump’s bold action today to combat the horrors of human trafficking," they said in a joint statement. "Whether online or in our backyards, the scourge of modern-day slavery must be eliminated. Empowering our communities with the federal resources created by this executive order is key to making that happen. We look forward to working with the White House to fight this evil and end human trafficking.”
President Trump’s new executive order, signed Friday, creates a new position in the White House dedicated to fighting human trafficking.
It also directs the State Department to organize federal resources on human trafficking through a new website. Additionally, the order directs other different agencies to improve their methods for tracking and combating human trafficking as well as the sharing of intelligence regarding human trafficking.
