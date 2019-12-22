WASHINGTON (Covering Katy News) - Rep. Pete Olson (R-TX) is urging the Venezuelan government to release the Citgo 6 who are six Americans, called to Venezuela for a business meeting and arrested in 2017. Many of them are from the Houston area, and have been imprisoned and detained without needed healthcare for two years without trial.
Since then, eighteen hearings have been scheduled and cancelled while they remain separated from their families, according to Olson. Four of the men are residents Olson's Texas Congressional District 22.
“Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro can give the Citgo 6 the only thing they want for Christmas: release back to their homes in the United States,” Olson said. “My discussions with the State Department and the families of the Citgo 6 all indicate that there is no time like the present for the Venezuelan government to act in good faith, end the unjust imprisonment of these Americans and reunite Tomeu Vadell, Gustavo Cardenas, Jorge Toledo, Alirio Zambrano, Jose Luis Zambrano and Jose Angel Pereira with their loved ones in the United States at long last.”
