KATY, FORT BEND COUNTY (Covering Katy News) - A new segment of Gaston Road officially opened Monday and new traffic lights were also installed to better control vehicle flow in one of Katy's high commercial and residential growth areas.
The new section of Gaston Road allows commuters to drive from Greenbush Road to Katy Flewellen Road.
A ribbon cutting was held Monday to celebrate the extension and improvements to Gaston Road, but the roadway had already opened to traffic.
"The new four-lane road has already been open to traffic while the contractors finished the final punch list and the new construction has led to huge improvements for the community," said Fort Bend County Precinct 3 Commissioner Andy Meyers.
"With new stop lights at Greenbush and Roesner - local traffic has seen much quicker through times at intersections. Also, the divided boulevard and storm sewer systems have made Gaston much safer for motorists and adjacent property owners," Meyers added.
