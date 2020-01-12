KATY, HARRIS COUNTY (Covering Katy News) - The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deputy involved shooting at the Elite 99 West Premier Apartments on Kingsland Boulevard at Highway 99. The incident happened at about 1 a.m. Sunday morning.
According to Captain J. Shannon of the Harris County Sheriff's Office, a deputy sheriff attempted to detain a male subject on unknown charges. Shannon says the man attacked the deputy. The two got into a fist fight, and the deputy pulled his gun and shot one time but did not strike his attacker. The deputy had a scratch on his face and the suspect also suffered minor injuries according to Captain Shannon.
The male subject faces felony assault of a peace officer charges. His name was not immediately released.
See photos above.
