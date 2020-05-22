KATY, FORT BEND COUNTY (Covering Katy News) - COVID-19 may have delayed their opening, but it won't stop Chicken Salad Chick from unlocking its doors and welcoming customers to their grand opening on June 3, 2020. Located at 9615 Spring Green Boulevard near FM 1093, the Katy Cinco Ranch location is the brand’s 16th restaurant in the state and fourth Texas opening in this year. The grand opening will offer free chicken salad for a year to the first 100 guests.
The Katy restaurant is owned and operated by multi-unit franchise owners Ronald and Kathleen Ram. The Rams opened their first Chicken Salad Chick restaurant in Katy last spring and while they had to postpone the opening of the new restaurant, they still served residents by coordinating drop-offs of their chicken salad in communities around Katy.
In addition to delivering more than 10,000 large "Quick Chicks" in 25 neighboring communities, the Rams also donated more than 400 meals to front line workers in need, including medical professionals at hospitals such as Houston Methodist West and Houston Methodist Sugar Land.
“Though our initial grand opening plans were derailed, we were eager to start serving residents in Katy and decided to start offering pre-orders of our Quick Chick flavors that we would deliver to various communities in the area,” said Kathleen Ram. “While we weren’t able to welcome guests into our restaurant, we were able to show communities such as Grand Lakes, Jordan Ranch and Tamarron what Chicken Salad Chick was all about. We had so much fun interacting with residents and are proud that we were also able to pay it forward to front line workers. Now, we can’t wait to officially open our doors.”
Chicken Salad Chick has plans to open additional Houston area restaurants, including a location in Birnham Woods in Spring, TX later this year.
"As Texas continues to reopen, Chicken Salad Chick says it is closely following state guidelines and will open the Cinco Ranch restaurant at limited capacity with social distancing measures in place," said a company statement. "Additionally, all employees will be wearing masks and gloves, as well as practicing proper hand washing and food safety protocol. For guests who prefer to take their chicken salad to-go, the new Katy location features a drive-thru for added convenience."
During grand opening week, customers will receive giveaways and specials that include:
Wednesday, June 3 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year – The first 100 guests will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for an entire year, with one of those lucky guests randomly selected to win one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week. Any guest not part of the first 100 in line can make an in-store purchase and enter for a chance to win free chicken salad for a year.
Thursday, June 4 – The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chick hat.
Friday, June 5 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chick T-shirt.
Saturday, June 6 – The first 50 guests to purchase two large Quick Chicks will receive a free Chick cooler.
The new Chicken Salad Chick in Cinco Ranch will be open Monday – Saturday from 10:30a.m. – 8p.m., but will start giveaways at 10a.m. during grand opening week.
