KATY (Covering Katy News) — Past and current school board members of three school districts are backing Fort Bend County Precinct 3 Commissioner Andy Meyers in the March 3 Republican primary against Wendy Duncan. Meyers is running for re-election.
Katy ISD Board Members Ashley Vann and Bill Lacy are endorsing Meyers. Katy ISD is currently the third fastest-growing school district in Texas and has now become the largest school district in Precinct 3.
Additionally, Commissioner Meyers has received the endorsement of current Fort Bend ISD Trustee Jim Rice who is also the current president-elect of the Texas Association of School Boards (TASB), a voluntary, nonprofit, statewide educational association that serves and represents local Texas school districts.
Synda Frost, a former board member of Lamar Consolidated ISD is also endorsing Meyers. LCISD is one of the largest and fastest-growing school districts in Texas, and an “HEB Excellence in Education Large District” award winner.
“I am honored to have the support of all of these volunteer leaders of our educational community, who have provided and continue to provide, strong and visionary leadership for our schools, our families, and for the future of Fort Bend County,” Meyers said.
“My own daughter is a teacher in Katy ISD,” Meyers said. “I couldn’t be more proud of the work that she does as an educator and my three grandchildren receive a tremendous education in our schools. I’m grateful for each of these men and women who have endorsed me and I’m grateful for the hard work of our school boards to support educators and students. Together, there is a bright future for Fort Bend County with our collection of excellent schools and school districts.”
