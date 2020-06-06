WEST HARRIS COUNTY (Covering Katy News) - Investigator Mark Brown of the Harris County Precinct 5 Constable's Office is in the hospital, so deputies wanted to do something special for his daughter who is graduating from high school. They decided to hold a drive-by celebration on Thursday. Video of that event is below.
"We're praying for a quick and full recovery for him and a memory that she'll never forget despite the circumstances of her senior year," said a social media post from Constable Ted Heap's office. "Congratulations Bella!"
Precinct 5 protects a large part of West Harris County, including unincorporated Katy.
See the video below courtesy of Constable Heap's Office.
