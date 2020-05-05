WEST HARRIS COUNTY (Covering Katy News) - Harris County Precinct 5 Constable Ted Heap is asking for the public's help locating five suspects tied to a mail fraud and counterfeit ring that his deputies broke up last week.
The ring is believed responsible for dozens of identity thefts costing Houston area residents hundreds of thousands of dollars. Three people were arrested when deputies executed a search warrant stemming from a thorough investigation into this organized criminal activity. Five others tied to the ring are still at large.
If you recognize any of these suspects or know of their whereabouts, Constable Heap asks you to contact Precinct 5 at 281-463-6666 or let us know through our online crime tips webpage: https://constablepct5.com/index.php/online-crime-tips/
