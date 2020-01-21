FORT BEND COUNTY (Covering Katy News) - Fort Bend County Pct. 3 Constable candidate Mohammed "Mo" Nehad Abdulhameed picked up three endorsements recently. A labor union, two Democratic Party groups and a longtime law enforcement officer are supporting his campaign.
"We look forward to working with you to advance the interests of working families in Fort Bend County," the Texas Gulf Coast Area Labor Federation told Abdulhameed.
Texas Gulf Coast Area Labor Federation, AFL-CIO represents more than 60,000 union members across 13 counties.
The Fort Bend Young Democrats, the Fort Bend Tejano Democrats, and a longtime Texas peace officer also endorsed Abdulhameed.
Sgt. Jess Stark is a longtime Texas peace officer, and a businessman according to the campaign.
"Mo is very professional when meeting with community members, adapts easily to new duties and environment, has an excellent work ethic," Stark said.
Fort Bend Young Democrats also endorsed Abdulhameed.
"Mo Nehad has clear beliefs and understands the role of a Constable, while knowing the gaps in Pct 3. Mo Nehad has a plan to bring the community at large together with Young Democrats as a tool and resource," the organization said.
"Mo Nehad understands the Hispanic community in Fort Bend County," said a statement from the Fort Bend County Tejano Democrats.
