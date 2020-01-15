RICHMOND, FORT BEND COUNTY (Covering Katy News) - The Fort Bend County Commissioner's court approved the installation of three mid-block crossings in the Talavera subdivision which is located south of the Westpark Tollway near the intersection of FM 723 and Bellaire Blvd. The green light was given by commissioners Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020.
The crossings will be located at Copper Shores near Hazy Mist Court, Rainy Canyon near Keystone Hollow, and Rivercane Creek Court in unincorporated Richmond.
"These crossings will increase the efficiency and safety of Talavera’s hike and bike trail system as the crossings will straighten out the paths in the community and will be ADA accessible," said Precinct 3 Commissioner Andy Meyers.
"I’d like to thank the MUD 132 Board of Directors for their partnership on this project. We look forward to completing this project for the community and will update the community as we move forward," Meyers added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.