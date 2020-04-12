HOUSTON (Covering Katy News) - The historic self-quarantine of COVID-19 is being documented by a local photographer who will provide a photo shoot for your family if you pay her good deed forward by donating to the Houston Food Bank. With thousands of layoffs, local food banks have seen a drastic increase in demand. The Houston Food Bank provides food for the smaller local food banks.
She's calling it the "Texas Front Porch Project."
"Over the last few weeks, the brutal realities of the global pandemic has put far too many of us at risk for our safety and our livelihoods," wrote Shannon Valentine on a Go Fund me page that she created. "But as with everything in life, it’s also been a time for families to reconnect and rediscover what’s truly important in life."
"As a professional photographer, I have spent more than 20 years documenting the times that make a difference in people’s lives. And this time is no different," Shannon Valentine wrote.
"I want to take a few photos of you and your family, animals included, on your front porch, doing what you’re doing to get through this madness. After your quick photo session, I will make your portrait available for you to download. In exchange, I am asking you to make a good faith donation to Houston Food Bank. Also, with your permission, I will add your family front porch photo to Facebook and Instagram using the hashtag #TexasFrontPorchProject and #LunaluxTx," she wrote.
Valentine said that people don't have to worry about dressing up. She wants to capture families as they are during this historic shut-in.
The suggested donation is $50, "but any amount is appreciated," she said.
Click here for the Front Porch Project Go Fund Me page. Valentine's contact information is included on the Go Fund Me page.
