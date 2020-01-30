SUGAR LAND (Covering Katy News) - The congressional campaign of Pierce Bush raised more than $660,000 in a three week period in December to close the 4th quarter of 2019.
Bush is seeking the Republican nomination for Texas Congressional District 22, a seat being vacated by Congressman Pete Olson. Primary election day is less than five weeks away.
“I am humbled by the growing support I am receiving from the voters of the 22nd District every day," Bush said. "The momentum continues to build following Congressman Olson’s endorsement, and endorsements by local leaders like former Representative Zerwas and Mattress Mack."
Bush credited the launch of his first two TV ads for creating a buzz about his campaign. Earlier this week, the Bush campaign released its latest television ad of the primary election featuring Sarahbeth Bush, Pierce’s wife.
Sarahbeth tells about the destruction that is happening to our families because of open borders and drug cartels. Sarahbeth says her own father was an addict and she believes the drug cartels need to be stopped at the border.
“This race is not about me, but about defending our Constitutional liberties, stopping the rise of socialism, securing our border in order to crack down on drug cartels and human traffickers, and ensuring Texans have new options to lower healthcare costs and expand the coverage they need for their families,” Pierce Bush said.
View the first tv ad of the campaign here.
View Sarahbeth’s Story here.
View Mattress Mack’s endorsement here.
View Congressman Olson’s endorsement here.
