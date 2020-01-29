SUGAR LAND (Covering Fort Bend) - The Pierce Bush for Congress Campaign launched its latest TV ad on Wednesday that focuses on the impact that the drug trade has on American families and the role that improved border security could have in making America safer. Sarabeth Bush is the wife of Congressional candidate Pierce Bush and in the ad she reveals being a survivor of a childhood that was turned upside down by a father who was addicted to drugs.
"I was ten when my dad got caught up in drugs," Sarabeth Bush says in the TV ad. "A seventeen-year addiction robbed me of my hero. The dad I desperately needed wasn’t there. Drugs smuggled across the border ruin lives and shatter families."
“I am honored to be married to such an incredible woman in Sarahbeth," Pierce Bush said. "Her story is heartbreaking but as she says, it is not uncommon. So many families across the 22nd District are affected by drugs flowing across our border. I will fight every day in Congress to secure the border, crack down on drug cartels and human traffickers, and, most importantly, protect our families.”
Bush is not the only Republican who is focusing on the cartels. Republican Wesley Hunt has also launched an ad on the same day that focuses on the cartels trafficking in humans and drugs. Hunt is running for the Republican nomination for the 7th Congressional District in hopes of unseating Democratic Party incumbent Lizzie Fletcher.
Ad Script:
Sarahbeth Bush:
My story, unfortunately, is not uncommon.
I grew up here in the suburbs.
I was ten when my dad got caught up in drugs.
A seventeen-year addiction robbed me of my hero
The dad I desperately needed wasn’t there.
Drugs smuggled across the border ruin lives and shatter families.
We need leaders who understand the tragic consequences of our border crisis.
That’s Pierce Bush.
I trust him and know his strength.
I married him.
Pierce Bush:
I’m Pierce Bush and I approve this message.
It’s time to protect families.
