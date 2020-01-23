SUGAR LAND (Covering Katy News) - Congressional Candidate Pierce Bush is out with his first television commercial and it takes aim at the Democratic Party, not the long list of Republican opponents he'll need to beat in order to face a member of the opposing party in the general election.
Bush is running for the Texas Congressional District 22 seat held by Republican Pete Olson who is retiring and endorsed Bush earlier this week.
The TV commercial will be launched today and features statements by some of the most controversial leftwing members of the Democratic Party. Clips of Bernie Sanders, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Beto O’Rourke on immigration policy and the border wall are played with Bush watching and reacting.
“As CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters Lone Star, I have seen the harm that drug cartels have done to our communities," Bush said. "I have worked with families across Fort Bend, Brazoria, and Harris Counties and seen the tragic impact that drugs pushed by the cartels have inflicted on the families of the 22nd District. One of my top priorities will be to crack down on the drug cartels and human traffickers who terrorize our communities, pump poison into Texas, and do untold damage to the lives of our friends and neighbors.”
Ad Script:
Bernie Sanders:
“I will end the deportations.”
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez:
“We must abolish ICE.”
Reporter:
“Would you take the wall down now here, like you have a wall now…knock it down?”
Beto O’Rourke:
“Yes, Absolutely.”
Pierce Bush:
"Democrats want open borders and it's dangerously naïve. Drug cartels pump poison across our border and straight into Texas. Our kids pay the price. I’ve seen the effects of shattered families. I’m Pierce Bush. I’m running for Congress to stop the cartels, deport criminal illegals and protect our communities. That’s why I approve this message."
See the ad below
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.