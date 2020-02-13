FORT BEND COUNTY (Covering Katy News) - The Fort Bend Grand Parkway Toll Road Authority is scheduled to begin asphalt repairs along Segment D of the Highway 99, the Lanier Parkway. These are much needed improvements to the road surface and will require complete closures of some lanes and ramps.
The schedule below outlines the planned time for the closures. This schedule is subject to changes due to weather and other circumstances and will be updated as schedule adjustments are required.
Friday, February 14, 2020 to Saturday, February 15, 2020
Lane/Ramp Closures:
Southbound at Riverpark Dr. Exit – February 14, 11:00pm to February 15, 5:00pm
Friday, February 21 - Sunday, February 23, 2020
Lane/Ramp Closures:
Southbound at Harlem Rd. Exit – February 21, 9:00pm to February 22, 6:00pm
Northbound at S. Mason Rd. Exit – February 21, 9:00pm to February 23, 6:00pm
Friday, February 28, 2020 - Sunday, March 1, 2020
Lane/Ramp Closures:
Northbound between W. Bellfort St. and Bellaire Blvd. – February 28, 9:00pm to March 1, 3:00pm
Saturday, March 7
Lane/Ramp Closures:
Northbound at Bellaire Blvd. Exit – March 7, 12:00am (midnight) to 12:00pm (noon)
