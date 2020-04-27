HARRIS COUNTY - Harris County’s poorest zip codes faced the greatest concentration of people testing positive for the new coronavirus, an analysis by the Houston Chronicle found. Many of these zip codes — which have double or triple the average per capita rate of cases for Harris County — contain predominantly black neighborhoods.
The zip code including Sunnyside, a Harris County neighborhood that is 85% black and has a median income of $32,000, has a rate of three in every 1,000 people testing positive for the coronavirus. This is the second-highest rate in the county, only behind the zip code containing downtown Houston, which experts say is likely experiencing a high number of cases because of homeless shelters and Harris County Jail, which has seen an outbreak of cases.
Settegast, another predominantly black neighborhood, falls in a zip code with a rate of 2.3 cases per 1,000 residents. The average rate countywide is 1 case per 1,000 people in a zip code.
These high rates of cases likely arise because people living in these communities work jobs that require them to be around other people, rather than working from home, experts said.
Many residents in low-income neighborhoods have underlying medical conditions, which means they face higher risk if they contract the virus, said Peter Hotez, co-director of the Center for Vaccine Development at Texas Children’s Hospital.
However, whether these zip codes remain the only hotspots in Harris County remains uncertain because of low testing rates and incomplete contact tracing. Texas ranks 49th among states in testing, with 8.5 tests per 1,000 people, according to a U.S. News report.
The county has also had to limit the number of people they are tracking to trace contact with other people because they don’t have the capacity to track every confirmed case. Instead, this tracing has been limited to health care workers and other high-risk populations, said Dr. Dana Beckham, director of the county’s Office of Science, Surveillance and Technology.
