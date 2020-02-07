HOUSTON (Covering Katy News) - In the shadow of impeachment, Democratic Party Congresswoman Lizzie Fletcher who voted to impeach President Trump, may be seeing her race for re-election tighten.
The Congressional seat held by Fletcher represents the eastern most portions of the Katy area. It's an area where President Trump enjoys support among many voters.
This week, Sabato’s Crystal Ball, a political news publication, moved Texas’ 7th Congressional District from “Likely Democrat” to “Lean Democrat”, citing a “spirited challenge from veteran Wesley Hunt, who Republicans are championing as a high-quality recruit.”
“People in this district are fed up with the partisan political games they see going on in Washington under the watch of Lizzie Fletcher and her ally Nancy Pelosi," Hunt said.
Hunt is an Army veteran who works for Perry Homes. He's being challenged in the GOP primary by Cindy Siegel, a former Bellaire mayor and METRO board member.
Campaigning as a moderate, Fletcher defeated nine term Republican John Culberson to became the first Democrat to represent the district since 2018. She is also the first woman to hold the seat once held by President George H.W. Bush.
Sabato's Crystal Ball is a nonpartisan publication of the University of Virginia Center for Politics. It is a political newsletter by editor Larry Sabato.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.