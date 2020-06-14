KATY, HARRIS COUNTY (Covering Katy News) - A young man recently pulled into Constable Ted Heap's Precinct 5 headquarters on the Katy Freeway with a kitten stuck inside his car's wheel well.
A team of Precinct 5 deputies and staff worked together to remove the frightened kitten.
"We're happy to report she's been cleaned up and is being cared for by one of our Precinct 5 staff members," said a social media post from Precinct 5.
"She is happy, healthy and certainly is not lacking in attention and affection," the post said.
See the rescue video below.
