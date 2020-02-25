KATY (Covering Katy News) - The Fort Bend County Precinct 3 Constable's Office is putting a motorcycle patrol officer on the road to more quickly respond to traffic accidents and improve safety. It is the first Fort Bend County Constable's Office to have a motorcycle patrol.
"The goal is to keep traffic moving," said Constable Wayne Thompson. "The role of the officer is to increase mobility and improve safety."
The bike is called HD 1, short for Harley Davidson 1.
Thompson says the focus of the program is not issuing tickets.
"Tickets will be issued, but it's primarily about safety," he said.
The program is paid for by sales tax revenues from County Assistance Districts in Precinct 3. There is no additional burden to the tax payers to fund the program.
"It's money that would otherwise be going to the City of Houston," Thompson said. The program is in cooperation with Commissioner Andy Meyer's Office."
The motorcycle officer is Deputy Bryan Corb who was the chief of police in the the City of Richwood in Brazoria County. He's coming out of retirement and loves his new role with Precinct 3.
"It is exciting to come back home," Corb said.
He lived in Katy, Fort Bend County many years ago. His two sons graduated from Seven Lakes High School, but it was a time when there was much less traffic on Precinct 3 roads.
"None of this was here," he said.
On HD 1, Corb says he can get to the scene of accidents faster and start the process of getting traffic moving again. He also says his quick response will allow him to determine the appropriate amount of first responders that are needed.
