CYPRESS (Covering Katy News) - Deputies with Constable Ted Heap’s Office are asking for your help identifying a suspect and vehicle involved in the theft of a truck from a Cypress apartment complex.
Security cameras at the complex in the 18500 block of Bridgeland Creek Parkway captured the truck leaving the property at approximately 2:30 a.m. on the morning of February 10. An older gray Yukon Denali SUV is seen arriving at the entry gate a little after 2 a.m. One suspect, a male dressed in dark clothing, gets out and opens the gate. About 10 minutes later, the SUV and the stolen white Chevy Silverado can be seen exiting the parking lot.
If you recognize the suspects or their vehicle, Constable Heap asks you to contact Corporal Kelvin Hanks (Kelvin.Hanks@cn5.hctx.net) or provide a tip through the Pct. 5 web site at https://constablepct5.com/index.php/online-crime-tips/
