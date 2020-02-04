KATY, HARRIS COUNTY (Covering Katy News) - A pregnant woman is recovering from two gunshot wounds after a home invasion late Monday night in a Katy, Harris County neighborhood.
"Investigators responded to a home-invasion shooting at the 22500 block of Auburn Valley Lane," wrote Sheriff Ed Gonzalez of social media.
The neighborhood is east of Highway 99 near Clay Road. (See map below.)
"The female is recovering at the hospital and expected to survive her injuries," Gonzalez posted on social media.
She was taken to the hospital by private vehicle before deputies arrived, according to the the Sheriff's Office.
Gonzalez says it's not yet clear exactly what happened.
"We’ve received fragmented and conflicting information about the scene itself, so our investigators are piecing things together," the Sheriff wrote.
Blood trails, shell casings and drug paraphernalia were found at the scene.
The Harris County Sheriff's Office Violent Crimes Unit and Narcotics Unit are investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).
Covering Katy will update this story as more information is made available.
